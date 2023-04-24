Debe labourer has emergency surgery after shooting

File photo/David Reid

A DEBE labourer needed emergency surgery after he was shot by an unknown gunman on Saturday night in the district.

Reports say around 8.45 pm on Saturday, Ganesh Ramcharitar, 39, parked his vehicle on the road in front of New Styling Bar at No 6 Digity Trace, Transfer Village, Debe.

As he got out of his Nissan Navarra, he said he heard several loud explosions. He ran about 30 feet and hid in some nearby bushes before going into the bar.

At this point, he realised he was wounded. Barrackpore police were contacted and along with members of the South-Western Division Task Force, took Ramcharitar to the hospital, where he had surgery.

PC Silochan and another police interviewed several people on the scene to determine whether Ramcharitar was the target of the shooting or had been caught in the crossfire. Unsuccessful attempts were made to get CCTV footage of the attack. The police are yet to interview Ramcharitar.