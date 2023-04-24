Calls for justice at murdered businessman's funeral

Golden City Supermarket in San Juan where grocer Bing Zang Zhu was shot dead on Good Friday. Photo by Roger Jacob

Amidst the sorrowful atmosphere of Bingzhang Zhu's funeral, at least one mourner called on the police to pursue every lead possible in tracking down the businessman's killers.

Zhu, 49, was gunned down outside his San Juan grocery on April 7.

Police shot and killed one of Zhu's attackers shortly afterwards. The attacker was identified as Kishonte Reid of Tobago.

During a tribute at Zhu's funeral at Belgrove's Funeral Home, Tacarigua, on Monday, secretary of the San Juan Business Association (SJBA) Abrahim Ali said he was saddened by the murder and angry with the criminals responsible. He called on the police to act swiftly in bringing them to justice.

Referring to media reports which suggested there were at least five bandits involved in the attack, Ali said it was unacceptable that none of the killers had been arrested as yet.

Police confirmed that up to Monday afternoon, no one had been arrested in relation to Zhu's murder.

Ali said, "There were at least five people involved. One man got shot. What happened to the other four?

"You will know who they are – hunt them down, Commissioner of Police. Put a manhunt out to hunt these perpetrators down.

"They are left to do the same thing to the citizens of this country.

"It is unfair for us citizens, businesspeople, people who have left their home to come this far, to be living in fear in this land."

Ali said while nothing could be done to heal the pain of Zhu's family, he hoped the police could at least find his killers and save other people from crime.

Another businessman, Chevalle Ramjattan, 42, was gunned down while driving away from his Aranguez pharmacy on April 18.

Ali also condemned Ramjattan's murder and called for the police to thoroughly investigate.

Ali said he had knownZhu for over 30 years and considered him a close friend.

In his homily, pastor Maurice White joined Ali's call for justice and lamented the frequency of disputes and violence.

Referring to the story of Jesus Christ raising Lazarus from death in the Bible, he said mourners had a right to feel angry and call for justice, but should not be consumed by bitterness.

"Don't get me wrong. Like the brother shared, we must call for justice.

"We must be angry as well. Anger is something which is not a bad thing, it's not a sin. Anger needs to be proportionate, it needs to be moderate. You have to have anger, that's an emotion that God gave you.

"You need to call for justice, but you also need to unbind yourself."

While White was the officiating minister at the funeral, Zhu and most of his relatives were Buddhists, and the service featured a reading from Buddhist scripture.

White remarked that despite the differences between Christianity and Buddhism, common teachings of selflessness, love for one's neighbour and prioritising spiritual wisdom over material possessions were enough to unite mourners.

He also said he was pleased at the diversity of the mourners, noting that while they came from different ethnicities and religious beliefs they were all united in their love for Zhu.

Mourners maintained their composure for most of the funeral but some of Zhu's closes relatives were heard crying at the beginning of the service.

Zhu was cremated at the funeral home.