Body found in Couva on Sunday identified

File photo

THE body of a man found at Ajodha Trace on Sunday afternoon has been identified.

He was Adrian Mitchell, also called “Maggas,” of Couva.

Details are still sketchy, as police are still gathering information, but it is believed Mitchell was kidnapped and then murdered.

The body, with a bullet to the right side of the head, was found around 1.50 pm on Sunday, along Farm Road at Ajodha Trace, Milton Village, Couva.

His feet were bound with a white cord and his face was covered with duct tape.

Mitchell had a scorpion tattooed on his back,

Police were led to the field by a farmer who stumbled on the body while tending to his cows.

Homicide Region 3 is continuing investigations into this murder.