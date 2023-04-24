Bandits in police gear rob, shoot Barrackpore family

File photo -

A Barrackpore family was tied up and robbed and one member shot during a home invasion on Sunday carried out by men dressed in tactical police clothing.

Jeremy Gordon, 29, of Road Reserve, Barrackpore, was shot in the leg, as the men escaped after robbing his family.

Around 12.30 am on April 24, Gordon was at home with other members of his family when they heard knocking on the front door.

As they opened the door, three men dressed tactical police outfits, and another wearing dark clothing with a hoodie, forced their way in. All were armed with guns.

They tied up family members before ransacking the house, escaping with a television set and washing machine, along with Gordon’s silver-grey Audi A4 car.

Investigations are continuing.