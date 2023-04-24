Bandit causes fender bender, then steals damaged car

San Fernando Bypass leading into Marabella. - Photo by L Holder

POLICE are cautioning drivers to be careful of carjackers who deliberately cause accidents as a ploy to steal the vehicles they hit.

Cops warned against getting out in lonely, dark spots to check for damage, advising drivers instead to drive to the nearest police station or a populated area before stopping.

The warning follows the carjacking of Cristan Daniel’s $180,000 Kia Niro on Sunday night near the Cipero Road Bridge on the San Fernando Bypass.

Daniel, 32, manager of Kined’s Hair Saloon, was driving his vehicle, PDT 2048, north along the bypass around 11.20 pm on Sunday, when another vehicle ran into him from behind.

On feeling the impact, Daniel pulled aside and got out to check for damage. He left the key inside the hybrid push-button-start vehicle.

As he walked towards the rear of his car and bent down to check for damage, a medium-built man of African descent, dressed in dark clothing, held an object to his waist and announced a hold-up.

The man ordered Daniel to lie on the ground, then jumped into his car and drove off.

PC Jointe and other police visited the scene and checked for CCTV footage, but none was seen.

They were unable to interview the victim, who was traumatised.

PC Isaac is continuing investigations.