Teniel Campbell disappointed with Pan Am cycling performance

TT's Teniel Campbell competes in the Elite Pan Am road race in Panama on Saturday. - FEPACI

CYCLIST Teniel Campbell is anticipating a return to Europe to continue her professional career after representing TT at the Elite Pan American Road Cycling Championships in Panama.

On Saturday, Campbell finished the 102.4K women's road race in 28th position in a field of 51 riders. She stopped the clock in two hours, 48 minutes and 11 seconds (2:48:11)

It was a sprint to the finish with many of the riders finishing within seconds of each other.

American Skyler Schneider won in 2:48:08, closely followed by Canadian Alison Jackson and Catalina Soto of Chile.

On Tuesday, Campbell was sixth in the women's 25.6K time trial in 38:20.

Campbell, who recently recovered from an injury, said it has been a challenging time for her.

On social media she wrote, "Recovering from an injury is one step, but I think the mental trauma that lingers is another story."

She is disappointed that she left Panama without a medal.

"Leaving Panama empty-handed and bittersweet. It has been a while since I have been in such a position and it definitely feels as though I am starting over from when I first arrived in Europe."

Campbell is based in Europe with professional cycling club Team Jayco GreenEDGE.

She tried to ride through the pain. "My only consolation is that I tried to rip my bandage off and commit to a sprint after a few attacks in the final."

Campbell is looking ahead and said she will embrace any hurdles along the way.

"I definitely cannot apologise for any disappointment but the fight is not over, I can only keep trusting God's plans (and) journey for me while embracing the challenges along His way. Thank you to everyone that assisted us and to my righ- hand guy @tintokevin. Now back to Europe to continue building towards full strength. God's timing."

Campbell was accompanied by mechanic Kevin Tinto in Panama.