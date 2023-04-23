Rain spoils Premiership 50-over matches

Powergen batsman Ewart Nicholson plays a shot in the TTCB 50-over competition against Comets at Pierre Road Recreation Grounds, Charlieville, Sunday. - Roger Jacob

THE four TT Cricket Board Premiership I 50-over matches scheduled for Sunday were abandoned because of rain.

At Invaders Ground in Felicity, Queen’ Park Cricket Club (QPCC) II reached 29/1 in 5.4 overs against Central Sports before rain ended the match. PowerGen only got to 29/2 after ten overs against Alescon Comets at Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville and at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, Victoria were 55/2 in 18.1 overs against QPCC I when play was called off.

Not a ball was bowled between Preysal and Clarke Road at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.