'Pres' face Hillview in Intercol T20 semis on Monday

Presentation College, San Fernando batsman Riyaad Mohammed. FILE PHOTO/LINCOLN HOLDER -

PRESENTATION College, San Fernando will continue their quest to sweep the premiership school cricket titles this season when they play Hillview College in semi-final one of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Intercol T20 competition on Monday. The match will bowl off at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba at 6 pm.

Presentation, San Fernando won the 50-over competition earlier this year after ending the competition unbeaten.

Hillview will not be a walkover as the Richard Kelly-coached unit have gotten stronger as this season progressed and may be peaking at the right time. In the quarter-finals, Hillview escaped with a four-run win over Vishnu Boys Hindu College and Presentation, San Fernando eased past St Benedict’s College by seven wickets.

The second semi-final will see Presentation College, Chaguanas battle Fatima College at Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday from 6 pm.

Pres Chaguanas, runners up in the 50-over competition, narrowly got past St Mary’s College by five runs in the quarters. Fatima clinched a spot in the semis with a 29-run victory over Naparima College.