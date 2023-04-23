'Pres' face Hillview in Intercol T20 semis on Monday
PRESENTATION College, San Fernando will continue their quest to sweep the premiership school cricket titles this season when they play Hillview College in semi-final one of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Intercol T20 competition on Monday. The match will bowl off at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba at 6 pm.
Presentation, San Fernando won the 50-over competition earlier this year after ending the competition unbeaten.
Hillview will not be a walkover as the Richard Kelly-coached unit have gotten stronger as this season progressed and may be peaking at the right time. In the quarter-finals, Hillview escaped with a four-run win over Vishnu Boys Hindu College and Presentation, San Fernando eased past St Benedict’s College by seven wickets.
The second semi-final will see Presentation College, Chaguanas battle Fatima College at Brian Lara Stadium on Tuesday from 6 pm.
Pres Chaguanas, runners up in the 50-over competition, narrowly got past St Mary’s College by five runs in the quarters. Fatima clinched a spot in the semis with a 29-run victory over Naparima College.
