Police await autopsy to determine how Barrackpore woman died

File photo -

BARRACKPORE police are investigating the circumstances under which a 56-year old woman died on Saturday night.

The woman, Debra Duff, of Not 3 St Croix Branch Road, Princes Town, was brought to the district hospital in an unresponsive state. She also had a 2 cm wound to the back of her head. There were no other visible injuries.

She was reportedly found at the foot of her tiled concrete stairs at her home on Saturday night.

She was brought by ambulance to the hospital around midnight and pronounced dead around 12.15 am on Sunday after failed attempts to resuscitate her.

Hospital officials contacted the police and officers went to her home where they interviewed her husband, Yankie Duff, 60.

Police said Duff told them he and his wife had an argument over her refusal to answer her phone around 10.30 pm on Saturday.

The argument escalated and she reportedly sprayed him with pepper spray.

Duff said he went to a room in the upper portion of the house and locked the door. He said his wife began banging on the door, insisting he open it.

He refused and shortly after said he heard a loud, crashing noise. He opened the door and discovered his wife lying at the bottom of the stairs which leads to the living room area downstairs.

He immediately contacted the emergency health service and made efforts to revive her without success.

She was taken to the Princes Town Health facility by ambulance. He said he also contacted the Princes Town Police and made a report.

CSI officer Harrypersad and police photographers WPC Charles visited and processed the scene around the tiled concrete step on the eastern side of the house. They retrieved a red bottle containing a substance they believe is pepper spray.

The officer also interviewed Dr Baptiste at the hospital. The body has since been removed to the mortuary of the San Fernando General Hospital.

While police believe the death may have been accidental, they are awaiting an autopsy report before ruling out foul play.

Investigations are continuing.