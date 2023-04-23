Police and civilians injured in San Fernando accident

The marked police van and the SUV which were involved in Friday's accident on Independence Avenue, San Fernando. -

THREE police officers were injured when the marked police vehicle in which they were occupants, crashed into an X-Trail making an illegal right turn on Independence Avenue, San Fernando, on Friday evening.

Four occupants in the X-Trail were also injured. They have been identified as Rajendra Arjoon, 60, Sally Arjoon, 62, both of Hermitage Village, San Fernando, Mukesh Rampersad, 65, and Savitree Rampersad, 62, of Gulf View, La Romaine.

According to a police report, around 6.15 pm on April 21, SRP Rooplal Harrypersad, 34, was driving a marked Nissan Urvan panel van, TCE 533.

PC Avinash Jugoon, 25, SRP Stephen Doorgasingh, 48, were occupants in the vehicle which was proceeding south along Independence Avenue.

On reaching the traffic lights at the Ruth Avenue Intersection, police said the X-Trail breached the No Right Turn as it attempted to get onto Lady Hailes Avenue, via Ruth Avenue Extension.

Both vehicles collided, causing the X-Trail to crash into a concrete wall on the western side of Independence Avenue.

Residents rushed out of their homes to assist the injured and a team of special branch officers passing at the same time, stopped to help both their colleagues and the civilians.

The officers were taken by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital, while the civilians sought attention at the Gulf View Medical Centre.

Both vehicles were wrecked and taken to the San Fernando Police Station.

Investigations are continuing.