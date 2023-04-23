Online fraudster caught by Barataria officers

Barataria Police Station File photo -

A 39-year-old Arouca man was arrested during a sting operation by officers of the North-Eastern Division Task Force, Gang and Intelligence Unit and Barataria Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Friday.

Investigators were exploring various leads into reports of an online scam in the district when the man was caught in the act.

Police believe the man is the key suspect in several recent online fraud schemes.

The suspect has been detained at the Barataria Police Station where detectives are following leads on reports of larceny and obtaining by false pretences involving a lone male suspect.

Police reports said after a week of surveillance, on Friday, officers caught man who was attempting to escape after a failed transaction.

Investigators said according to buyers who were deceived, the suspect, using a false name, advertised goods and valuables for sale at attractive prices on social media. It is alleged the suspect lured his unsuspecting buyers to various locations where they were robbed of their money.

It was also alleged that the suspect accepted payments and redirected the vulnerable customers to another location so he could escape. On Friday, police swooped in when he attempted to flee.

Investigations are ongoing