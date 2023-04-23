Independent Senator elected NCIC head

Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal. -

INDEPENDENT Senator Deoroop Teemal has been elected as president of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC).

Teemal replaces Dr Deokienanan Sharma who had indicated his desire to step down after five decades.

Teemal thanked him for his service and dedication to the organisation.

Elections were held last week and Teemal and a new team were elected to serve on the board of directors for the next two years.

Former PRO Surujdeo Mangaroo is now the vice president. He has been succeeded by Kuldeep Ganga Persad who now bears the title, communication officer.

Teemul, the former NCIC vice president and chairman of the Divali Nagar, is a civil and structural engineer and project manager with almost four decades of experience.

He said he was honoured to serve as president of such a dynamic and innovative organisation.

“I look forward to working with our board members and staff to continue to advance our mission and make a positive impact in the community.”

He said the board consists of a dedicated group of individuals and he was thrilled to welcome them.

“I look forward to working with them to continue to advance their mission and make a positive impact in the community.”

NCIC Board

President - Senator Deoroop Teemal

Vice President - Surujdeo Mangaroo

Secretary -Bramha Beharrysingh

Asst Secretary - Sarika Boodoo

Treasurer - Nirmala Ramsaran

Communications Officer - Kuldeep Ganga Persad

Directors

Pradeep Vishnu

Amrica Seepersad-Reemaul

Yaseen Rahaman

Shawn Ramjit

Bhushan Parmanand

Indra Outar

Dr Arvind Singh

Chandrakala Ramsingh

Sahadeo Partap

Dr Visham Bhimull