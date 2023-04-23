Defence Force's Brent Sam 'tricks' Caledonia

Brandon Semper of Morvant Caledonia AIA, left, avoids a sliding tackle from Cassim Kellar of Defence Forece FC, during their TT Premier Football League match at the Police Training Ground, St James on Sunday. - ANGELO MARCELLE

A Brent Sam hat-trick led Defence Force to a 5-0 victory over Morvant Caledonia AIA in muddy conditions on matchday ten of the TT Premier Football League on Sunday. The victory kept Defence Force in third place with 21 points, behind leaders AC Port of Spain (27 points) and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (22 points). Rangers have played two games less than AC POS while Defence Force have played one game less.

At Police Barracks in St James, a miscued shot from Reon Moore was followed up by Kendell Hitlal who blasted in the opening goal in the second minute.

Moore was finding space down the right and darted down the flank before squaring to Sam whose first-time effort was saved by goalie Jadel Poon-Lewis.

There was nothing Poon-Lewis could do in the 11th when a perfectly weighted cross by Justin Sadoo, on the right, found Sam whose side-footed volley bulged the net.

Sadoo's service again reaped dividends as a 36th minute corner saw Sam ghosting in at the near post to head the ball home.

At the half, Morvant Caledonia enjoyed 58 per cent possession but their opponents were more efficient.

Defence Force had a 10-3 advantage on shots, 6-1 advantage on shots on target, and were 6-0 on corners earned.It was more of the same in the second half with Sam earning his hat-trick in the 60th minute. In slippery conditions, a Morvant Caledonia defender was left on his rear by substitute Josiah Superville who squared to Sam in the penalty box to make it 4-0.

Superville and Sadoo connected well down the right in the 83rd, and the former showed determination to get on the end of a through pass and place a low shot past Poon-Lewis for the fifth goal.

In matches on Saturday, La Horquetta Rangers, the only unbeaten team in the league, crushed Point Fortin Civic 4-0 at La Horquetta Grounds.

A long-range screamer by Tyrone Charles got the ball rolling for the hosts in the 26th, and Daniel David made it 2-0 in the 31st.

Second-half goals from Ataulla Guerra (69th) and Isaiah Lee in stoppage time capped a dominant performance.

In the earlier match at the same venue, league leaders AC Port of Spain maintained winning ways with a 3-1 result over W Connection. John-Paul Rochford opened the scoring the in the third minute, but Christian Bailey responded for W Connection in the 18th.

But midfielder Duane Muckette and Jomoul Francois each got on the scoresheet to swing the match in the town boys' favour.

Tiger Tanks Club Sando held on for a 3-2 victory over Central FC at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Goals by Alvin Jones (27th), Nathaniel James (31st) and Shervohnes Hamilton (63rd) had Club Sando cruising. But Kadeem Corbin pulled one back in the 68th and an own goal from Jones two minutes later set up a nervy finish,

However, Club Sando were not to be denied as they claimed all three points.

At the Arima Velodrome, Prisons and Cunupia FC played to a 1-1 draw.