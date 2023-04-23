Body found in Claxton Bay

POLICE are seeking the public’s help in identifying a body of a man found at Claxton Bay on Sunday afternoon.

The body, with a bullet to the right side of the head, was found around 1.50 pm on Sunday, along Farm Road at Ajodha Trace, Hilltop Drive, Claxton Bay.

Both of the man’s feet were bound with a white cord and his face was covered with duct tape.

Police said the man is of African descent, approximately five feet, nine inches tall, and was sporting cane-row hairstyle. He was wearing a black boxers and blue three-quarter pants.