Trinidad and Tobago ousted in ITF World Tour doubles

File Photo - ROGER JACOB

Trinidad and Tobago’s only chance of a medal at the ITF World Tennis Tour was dashed on Thursday night as Akiel Duke and Nabeel Mohammed were eliminated in their men’s doubles quarter-final match.

At the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, the TT pair were ousted 6-1, 6-1 by the French duo of Maxence Broville and Amaury Raynel.

Duke/Mohammed were TT’s last remaining representatives in both singles and doubles, as their compatriots also had a tough time overcoming international opposition in the opening round of matches on Wednesday.

Up to press time on Friday, there were several singles and doubles quarter-final and semi-final matches on court being contested by international players only.