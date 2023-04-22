The Wanderers explores Trinidad and Tobago culture

Co-author of the Wanderers (Batohiya) Dr Satnarine Balkaransingh at the launch of the book at Nalis, Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle

Love – of family, people, nature, and TT – is an abiding theme of the book The Wanderers (Bathohiya): Poetic Journeys of Satnarine Balkaransingh and Lal Balkaransingh.

The writings collectively span a period of approximately 60 years. The first segment, written by Satnarine, ranges from 1988-2021, while the second segment, written by Lal, spans 30 years between 1961 and 1991. The brothers were born in TT and are third generation descendants of Indian indentured immigrants.

Satnarine’s writings span the history of TT, chronicling the lives and feelings of Indian indentured labourers, their feelings on travelling to TT and creating a new culture here. He explores the traditions and festivals brought to TT by Indian immigrants, such as the Hosay and the Ramleela, and how they transformed and merged with the customs of the people they met here, both the indigenous people and those who came under duress, resulting in Carnival and other celebrations.

His Kairi Sanctus is a multi-page re-telling of the history of the indigenous people of TT and their experiences since colonisation, while his Dreams of an Idealist imagine Trinidad as it could be. Satnarine shares personal experiences of his time abroad and in TT which show a yearning for belonging.

He captures a range of intense emotional experiences, including patriotic, romantic, nature lover, philosophic, and mystical leanings, sharing with the reader aspects of his thoughts at various times in his life.

Lal’s poems show a keen observatory mind, ranging from childhood memories, personal adult experiences, philosophical and religious musings, and a range of emotions. He draws the reader into the world created in each poem, enabling them to see and feel his emotions, and sometimes see familiar things through new eyes.

Aspects of TT culture are highlighted through poems on Carnival, places in TT, the effect of colonisation, and the mixing of cultures. The environment of TT is also brought to life, with poems about hummingbirds, poui, wayside flowers, crapauds, and chickens.

Both poets show readers new ways to look at and think about TT. The poems are highlighted with photos and drawings which add to the stories told by the writings.

The Wanderers is available at Paper Based Bookshop, St Ann's; Charrans, Trincity Mall; UWI Bookshop and Metropolitan Bookstore, Port of Spain.