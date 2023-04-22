THA Chief Secretary tells Muslims to shirk off stigmas

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, right, greets two youngsters at Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Masjid al Tawbah Mosque, Lowlands, Tobag on Saturday. - Photo by David Reid

THA CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine has advised members of the Tobago Muslim community to “shirk off some of the stereotypes and stigmas” attached to their faith.

Addressing Eid-ul-Fitr observances on Saturday at the Tabwah Mosque, Hampden Road, Lowlands, Augustine told devotees, “Globally, we know that you are blamed for quite a lot and globally I understand how unfair the treatment can be against you once you declare yourself as being Muslim.

“And while that is unfair, I want to encourage you to keep worshipping and keep leading as you do and keep being worthy citizens of Trinidad and Tobago because through this country you can demonstrate to the rest of the world that what they believe about Muslims may not be true at all.”

Augustine touched on the crime situation, saying people must take personal responsibility for reducing the scourge.

“We are all talking about the levels of criminality. We are all concerned about the levels of criminality. But somehow we are not all taking responsibility for the levels of criminality. And it is time that we all take responsibility and all do our part to engender peace throughout our community.”

Despite the worsening crime situation, Augustine said he still regards Tobago as a model society.

“We have some things that keep us sane, that keep us peaceful, that keep us harmonious and we must maintain those attributes.”

He thanked the Muslim community for its contribution to the island.

“We thank you for being so disciplined, for being so enterprising and living harmoniously with the rest of us.”

Augustine, whose official residence is a stone’s throw away from the mosque, said he sometimes visits unannounced.

“I see a unity among brothers and sisters. I see diversity. I see people, young, old and in between, all participating and worshipping together.”

He said he has also seen the growth of the community.

“Every single year, I am seeing growth in your numbers. This morning I was wondering if we will all fit inside of this small room or not and I am sure there are some on the outside that could not get in. That is a testament that something positive and good is happening here within your community.

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris, in his remarks, also addressed the issue of crime.

He urged devotees to continue to pray for the island.

“As we reflect on our circumstances presently in Trinidad and Tobago and as we reflect on what is the most pressing matter that confronts us, which is crime, I want to encourage us this morning as we come out from the whole month of Ramadan, we pray that Allah will bless this country, bless its leaders and allow us to find a way to get out of this scourge that is plaguing this country,” Morris said.

Like Augustine, he also praised the Muslims for their discipline.

“If it is one thing we can learn from Islam and learn from you, our Muslim brothers and sisters, it is the discipline, it is the dedication, it is the commitment that is shown through the month of Ramadan.

“Because even I too in my own sphere, from time to time, I would try to fast and pray and even during the day, sometimes I have to remind myself that I am cutting off from certain things. So we know that praying and fasting is not an easy thing. It is about conditioning your body. It is about conditioning your mind and it is also a focus on Allah, our God.”

He added, “So it therefore means that we can borrow those very qualities as we go about our daily lives in ensuring we make Trinidad and Tobago a better place and therefore I encourage us all not to give up the hope for a better society and to truly be an active part in achieving the goals of this community, of this island and this country.”

Among those attending were PNM senator Laurence Hislop, Minority councillor Petal Daniel-Benoit and leaders of the Hindu, Baptist and Seventh-Day Adventist faiths.