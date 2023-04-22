Syndel Samaroo crowned national junior keirin champion

Newly crowned national junior men keirin champion Syndel Samaroo (JLD Cycling Academy), centre, celebrates his golden performance alongside silver medallist Raul Garcia (Madonna), left, and bronze receiver Jarel Mohammed (DPS) on Friday. -

JLD Academy’s Syndel Samaroo extended his dominance of the local junior circuit when he copped keirin gold on day one of the National Junior Cycling Championships at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Friday night.

Samaroo did well to stave off a persistent field of riders and was crowned national junior keirin champion by clocking 11.287 seconds on his final lap.

Madonna Wheelers’ Raul Garcia pedalled to silver while Team DPS’ Jarel Mohammed earned bronze. Rounding off the top five finalists were the Arima Wheelers’ pair of Danell James and Nigel Ali respectively.

At the Easter Grand Prix two weeks ago, Samaroo also captured the junior men’s sprint title. In January, he won three events – a 30-lap tempo race, sprint and keirin – at the TT Cycling Federation Track Challenge.

In the only other race on Friday, Jadian Neaves (Raiders Cycle and Multisport) earned the title of national junior men scratch race champion.

He beat to the line silver medallist Dave Cooper (Southclaine), bronze receiver Aaron Matas (Evolution Cycling) and fourth place Titus Bharat (PSL).

Action continued at the Couva facility on Saturday night and the championships conclude on Sunday.