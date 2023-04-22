Road rage being blamed for pensioner's death

File photo -

ROAD rage is being blamed for the death of Freeport pensioner Ronald Nandlal.

Nandlal, 64, of Ganga Trace, Lime Fruit Road, Mission Road, Freeport, died on Saturday after being attacked by occupants of a garbage truck with whom he had an earlier altercation related to reckless driving.

It is not certain whether the driver rolled over Nandlal as a video in circulation seem to be purporting, whether he died from the blow he received from one of the occupants or, hit his head when he fell on the road.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be done at the Forensic Science Centre this week.

A preliminary report indicate that Nandlal was seen arguing with the occupants of the green garbage truck in the vicinity of Russell Hardware, Southern Main Road, Chase Village. The registration number was of the garbage truck was given to the police.

Witnesses told the police that two occupants of the truck exited the vehicle, and one of them struck Nandal at the back of his head with his hand. The sudden blow caused Nandlal to fall to the ground.

As he lay on the roadway, the other occupant reportedly kicked off the left wing mirror from Nandlal’s van.

They offered no assistance, but jumped into the garbage truck and left.

Nandlal later died.

Neither the police, not Nandlal’s family were willing to give details. Inquiries are continuing.