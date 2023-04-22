Richards Jr, Correia stumble at Panama Golf day two

Christopher Richards Jr

TT’s top amateur golfer Christopher Richards Jr slipped from joint first place on day one to 12th on day two of the inaugural Panama Amateur Golf Invitational Tournament in Panama on Saturday.

After shooting a two-under-par score of 70 on the opening day, Richards Jr stumbled on the second and shot a ten-over-par 82. Richards Jr will hope to make amends on the final day Sunday.

Additionally, compatriot and TT number two amateur player Zico Correia shot a nine over 81. He is now tied in the 15th position.

As a team, TT is now tied for fifth with a two-day gross score of 307.

A statement issued by the TT Golf Association on Saturday said, “We expect that the guys fighting spirit will kick in tomorrow (Sunday) and we expect better scores on the closing day.”