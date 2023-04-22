President calls on people to adopt qualities of Muslim community

Women and children gathered at the Jama Masjid in San Fernando to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

President Christine Kangaloo has called on the nation to do more than applaud the Muslim community for their commitment, sacrifice and dedication during the holy month of Ramadan, but to adopt those qualities into our daily lives.

In her Eid-ul-Fitr message, Kangaloo said, “Drawing inspiration from the Muslim community, let the lessons of Ramadan rouse us to show more acceptance, love, compassion and care towards one another. Let us join with our Muslim brothers and sisters this Eid, and always, in following their commitment, their sacrifice and their dedication. And, in so doing, let us all build a nation together.”

On Saturday, Muslims worldwide celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr or the Festival of Breaking the Fast and it marks the end of Ramadan, the period of fasting, prayer and contemplation to earn a closeness to God.

“What a transcendentally wonderful objective this is. In a very real sense, drawing closer to Almighty God is the objective of all religions and, ultimately, the objective of all human existence. How truly blessed we are in TT to be led at this time, in our quest for closeness to Almighty God, by our Muslim community.”

During Ramadan, Muslims engage in rigorous self-discipline and sacrifice and consciously demonstrate greater compassion, mercy and forgiveness towards one another.

“In fulfilling this critical pillar of Islam, they re-energise their faith and reap the abundant spiritual and physical blessings graciously bestowed by the creator. What a wonderful national transformation there would be if all of us – every man, woman and child – followed the example of our Muslim community and committed ourselves to rigorous self-discipline and to sacrifice, and to greater compassion, mercy and forgiveness towards each another. What hills we would climb. What mountains we would conquer. What scourges we would overcome.”

She said Eid is a time of joyful celebration and TT also finds joy and comfort in the generosity, brotherhood and kindness which are on full display on Eid.

“Charity is distributed among those in need, meals are shared among family, friends and strangers alike, and people rejoice and celebrate life with one another. Eid is, therefore, a time and an experience that both embodies and reflects the very soul of our nation.”

Kangaloo extended her sincere wishes to the Muslim and wider national community for a happy and Holy Eid.

“May Almighty Allah accept and reward your efforts. Eid Mubarak!”