PM's Eid message: Consequences to crime

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister has said one of the fundamental teachings in Islam is that there are consequences for those who see crime and violence as a way of life. Dr Rowley appealed to people to spread peace across Trinidad and Tobago and not crime and violence.

In his Eid message to the nation, Dr Rowley said, "Today, the foundations of Islam warn that those who see only crime and violence, but not the face of God in their actions, that they will face the consequences – even if they escape the hands of the law today."

He urged citizens to be "mindful of God’s wrath, and continue to recognise the alternative beauties He offers in our own lives."

While some question its relevance and others see it as an exotic religion, Rowley said Islam has more than underscored its relevance and importance in today's world.

As he praised the contributions over the years by members of the Muslim community towards building TT, Rowley said, "I urge all citizens to join with our Muslim brothers and sisters today in celebration, recognising that in essence Islam, means peace."

He called upon all citizens to "spread that peace across our sacred land called Trinidad and Tobago."

Rowley observed that "more than ever this land faces the challenges of a rising murder rate, which appears to be reflecting the mental state of our youths."

He said it was both instructive and timely that Caricom leaders met in Port of Spain on Monday and Tuesday for a special Caricom crime symposium.

Rowley added that at the symposium, Caricom leaders shared "their experiences of crime and violence in their countries."

He said a common thread in that conversation was "youth crime and violence was becoming a frightening problem in the Caribbean and worldwide."