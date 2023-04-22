PM says Trinidad and Tobago will prosper if there is unity

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley poses with some children ousdite the Jama Masjid, in San Fernando on Saturday as celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

IN the Islamic tradition, the Prime Minister gave alms to scores of people gathered outside the San Fernando Jama Masjid on Mucurapo Street, as he celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with his Cabinet colleagues Kazim Hosein and Stuart Young on Saturday morning.

Those assembled outside the mosque greeted him and applauded loudly as he emerged from his vehicle.

Dr Rowley raised his hands in acknowledgement and then began his distribution of cash, changed in small denominations, to the many hands of men, women and children seeking help.

In a message inside the mosque, Rowley said it was a pleasure to join his Muslim brothers and sisters after the pandemic made it impossible for them to gather for two years.

He said it was a joyous occasion for him to come back to the mosque and to feel relatively safe, “that we have overcome those dark days.

“It is my pleasure and honour to join you on auspicious occasion where you have ended the fast to bring to you greeting from the Government, to associate with you, not only in the prayers, but in the rejuvenation and the strength you would have earned as followers of the teachings of one of the world’s great religion.”

"This is our country and our country is so well blessed with the strength of the teaching of the various religions which all emphasise good over evil and the prospect of blessings if we follow that teaching.”

Reflecting on the “pearls of wisdom and encouragement” of Maulana Atif Majeed Sulamani for parents to take responsibility and guide their children who are going astray, Rowley said the appeal for parents to talk to and guide their children, “are the words of a nation reaching out to its parents.”

He concurred with Sulamani’s advice for families to fix their problems or perpetuate grudges because they believe theirs’ was the right opinion.

He also agreed with him that Trinidad and Tobago (TT) was one of the best countries in the world, in spite of difficulties being experienced.

“Let us not take for granted what others fight for and even lose their lives for, which is the peaceful co-existence of people of different opinions. Today, we were encouraged to demand that our opinion prevail over all others but to acknowledge and respect other people’s opinion so that peace and harmony can exists amongst us.

“Those entreaties are good to reflect upon because those are the strength and the lifeblood of this diverse nation of TT.

“Let us use the strength and rejuvenation of those of you who have done the fast. You would have done that and we believe that our nation is stronger because you have done that, because you have undertaken to follow the authentic guidance given to us today by the leader of this worship.

As Prime Minister of a country whose anthem speaks to every creed and race finding an equal place, Rowley appealed for the nation, “to live together, pray together, grow together and prosper together, in good or bad times.”

In this way, he advanced, “we can all maintain our belief that we would always succeed if we subscribe to the teachings of good over evil.

“Today, let us celebrate, let us enjoy the breaking of the fast, the ending of the period of fasting and go forward, stronger and deeper in our belief that TT would prosper as long as we all live together in unity.”

The Prime Minister also visited the Macoon Street mosque at Cipero Road, San Fernando.