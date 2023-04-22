Kamla Persad-Bissessar: Unite against crime, violence

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has appealed to citizens to follow the example set by members of the Muslim community and unite to fight many ills facing TT today, including crime and violence.

In her Eid message to the nation, Persad-Bissessar said, "As we celebrate Eid, we are reminded of the social and economic challenges that our country faces."

She observed that TT "is reeling from unacceptably high levels of crime and violence, and many of our fellow citizens are struggling to make ends meet due to the high cost of living and joblessness."

Persad-Bissesar was heartened by the Muslim community setting the example of showing their generosity to those in need, especially during Eid and the holy month of Ramadan

"Eid-ul-Fitr is a time to reflect on the values that are central to Islam – compassion, generosity, and unity.

"These values are more important than ever as we face the challenges of today and the uncertainties of tomorrow."

She urged citizens to continue to show compassion and be generous in their support for those who are suffering,

"We must unite as a people to overcome the challenges that lie ahead."

She reiterated her commitment as opposition leader to do this in collaboration with all stakeholders.

"We must work together to build a stronger, more prosperous Trinidad and Tobago."