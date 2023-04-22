Imbert: New scanners at Port of Port of Spain by 2024

File photo of containers and cranes at the Port of Port of Spain. File photo/Jeff K Mayers

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert said new scanners will be provided to the Port of Port of Spain by next year, answering a listed question by Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Imbert named seven firms that bid to supply scanners to the port.

He said tenders were published last December, for a closing date in January which was extended to February.

Imbert said site visits would be conducted until April 23, after which a decision on the best scanner proposal would be made by April 28.

"The award of contract is expected on May 5."

He expected the delivery and installation of scanners by April 2024.

Indarsingh lamented that illegal guns would continue to enter TT until such time, but was reined in by Speaker Brigid Annisette-George.

He asked when would the scanners become operational.

Imbert replied, "The time for manufacture of the new scanners will be determined upon completion of the exercise."

Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram asked how long it would take to manufacture the scanners.

Imbert said, "Once the award is made that will be determined, but I am reasonably confident that the scanners will be operational in fiscal 2024."

Indarsingh asked when scanners would be supplied to other ports (including San Fernando and Scarborough, Tobago) but Annisette-George disallowed this question.