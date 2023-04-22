Greater access to global markets by learning Spanish

In his February 2020, file photo a group students from various professions who sharpened their Spanish speaking skills at the DSS Educational Institute. - Grevic Alvarado

According to the Cervantes Institute, around 595 million people speak Spanish worldwide.

It is the second most spoken native language globally. Unsurprisingly, English-speaking countries make up 40 per cent of the world's students: the US ranks first and in 2021 Spanish was the most popular subject at A-levels in England, according to the British Council.

This shows the growing potential of Spanish speakers to access worldwide job opportunities. In this sense, which initiatives offered by key stakeholders and the Spanish-speaking embassies allow professionals to learn the language?

Activities to learn Spanish in TT

Classes and tests: Mexico offers classes in collaboration with Mexican universities and the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Moreover, the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Co-operation have had around 50,000 students for the last 60 years.

Regarding language certification, Argentina issues a Spanish Language and Use Certificate (CELU), and UWI has recommenced the Cervantes Institute DELE exams.

There are also opportunities for public servants. Colombia has taught Spanish courses to around 700 students, Chile to 60 and Argentina to 200 and there is also a virtual course for foreign diplomats from Caricom member states. Also, Chile and Spain have visited secondary schools to encourage students to learn this language.

Scholarships: Colombia is currently accepting applications until June 12 for their scholarship programme, which offers a six-month Spanish language course before beginning a graduate programme in the country. Similarly, Peru offers a scholarship to TT and all the other Caricom member states for a diploma in international relations at the Diplomatic Academy of Peru that includes a Spanish course, and Cuba has also offered scholarships to 88 students.

Academic collaborations: Currently five Spanish lecturers work in universities or organisations in the Caribbean, supported by the Spanish government.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Education of TT conducts The Spanish Club with the embassies of the Dominican Republic, Panama, Chile, Mexico, Argentina, Spain, Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, Peru and Brazil, to create spaces to practise.

Do you want to know how to take advantage of your Spanish skills?

The Spanish speaking embassies, UWI St Augustine and National Library are offering a conference entitled, Spanish Language: a professional tool with multi-dimensional benefits for TT on April 24, at the National Library, Port of Spain, at 11 am.

Courtesy Spanish-speaking resident ambassadors and chargés d’affairs to TT