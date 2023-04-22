Figures never lie

Stock photo via Pexels.

THE EDITOR: We are in the dry season, TT. Potable water is most important. Let us examine some figures.

Seventy-one per cent of the Earth is covered in water. Why then should we conserve water? 97 per cent of all water is salt water, which is not suitable for human consumption. Three per cent of water is fresh water. 0.5 per cent is available for drinking. 2.5 per cent of fresh water is locked in ice caps, glaciers, the atmosphere, soil, under the Earth's surface, or is too polluted for ingestion.

Population rates are increasing. We have a small percentage of all the water on Earth fit for human consumption. It is imperative we conserve and preserve our potable water. Our available water supply is finite.

Figures never lie.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town