David Lee, Camille Robinson-Regis argue about House debate

Pointe a Pierre MP David Lee

OPPOSITION whip David Lee alleged that the Government had ignored a previous agreement on the order of business to be debated on Friday in the House of Representatives, but House leader Camille Robinson-Regis hit back by flatly rejecting the accusation.

The clash came after parliamentary temperatures had already been heated earlier in the question session when Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh loudly vocalised his anger over the water supply to his constituents in areas like Calcutta, Balmain, Dow Village and California, despite answers offered by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales.

Speaker Brigid Annisette-George asked Indarsingh to take five minutes outside of the chamber to collect his thoughts. Indarsingh did not immediately comply but remained loudly grumbling over the water supply, at which point the Speaker repeated her call, upon which he complied and left.

As MPs readied for debate, Robinson-Regis announced debate on a bill for Diego Martin and Siparia Regional Corporations to become boroughs.

However, at that Lee shot up to complain the Opposition had not been told of that order, presumably instead expecting to debate a motion of government land acquisition in Guaico towards the construction of an extension of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. He alleged it was "a growing trend" for the Government to do such.

Robinson-Regis retorted that she and Lee did have a talk and she had said the bill would be on the order paper for debate.

"This (bill) is one of the matters that I did indicate to my friend would be debated today, once we had enough time."

She read the standing orders say the order paper shows the order in which items of business will be debated. (The order paper lists motions before bills.)

"I am very surprised if his colleagues are not prepared to debate this bill which started previously. It came on the order paper on November 10, 2021. So I'm surprised they are not prepared to debate it."

MPs debated the bill but not the motion.