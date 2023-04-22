Cyclist Teniel Campbell 28th in Pan Am road race

TT's Teniel Campbell competes in the Elite Pan Am road race in Panama on Saturday. - FEPACI

Pro cyclist Teniel Campbell finished 28th in Elite Pan American Road Cycling Championships women’s road race which pedalled off in Panama on Saturday.

Campbell completed the challenging 102.4 km course in two hours, 48 minutes and 11 seconds (2:48.11) and was the lone Caribbean cyclist among the 51 contesting riders.

Winning the event ahead of a packed bunch of chasing cyclists was American Skyler Schneider in 2:48.08. Canadian Alison Jackson earned Pan Am silver while Chilean Catalina Soto rode to bronze.

Campbell’s road race performance brought an end to her campaign in Panama.

On Tuesday, she placed sixth in the women’s time trial after completing the 25.6 km event in 38 minutes and 20 seconds.

Campbell is expected to return to her European base and resume competition with pro squad Team Jayco GreenEDGE cycling. She only recently recovered from an injury.