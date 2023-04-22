Couva residents unite with police in stand against crime

Some of the people who took part in the anti-crime march in Couva on Saturday. - Photo by Roger Jacob

PEOPLE affected by crime in the community of Couva, Central Trinidad joined police in an awareness march on Saturday.

Though small in numbers, the groups responded to a call by the Central Division police in the march which began and ended at the Couva Police Station.

Residents were alerted to the presence of the marchers, who, along with police officers, handed out flyers with useful tips and information, along the Southern Main Road, Lisas Gardens, Carli Bay and other areas.

Snr Supt Michael Pierre of the Central Division in a WhatsApp video promoting the events said crime was everybody’s business.

“We are all affected by it, one way or the other, and we need to make a stand against criminal activity throughout TT.”

As he invited residents, business owners, religious communities, civil society groups and the public, the officer stressed the need, “to make a bold statement that we would not submit ourselves to that type of behaviour.

“We should all put forward our best effort to make such a stance,” he said,

President of the Carli Bay Fishing Association Imtiaz Khan, who responded to Pierre’s call, said he saw the message very late, but shared it with others, some of whom joined on Saturday morning.

Khan applauded the initiative. He said the police could not take control of the situation without the help of the public.

Khan’s who has been lobbying unsuccessfully for security for fishing community he represents, told the Newsday, although that situation is still unresolved, the anti-crime march, “was a breath of fresh air."

“Sometimes I feel sorry for the police because there is this perception they are doing nothing. I know they want to get a handle on crime and they need the public's support. We have to play our part as well.”

Khan observed that in Couva, opportunities for youths, many of whom had turned to the gun, was in short supply.

He said lack of proper homes, education, for some was also a concern.

“If you think it’s bad now, wait another few years. Some people feel hopeless and are in despair and are turning to home invasions to feed their families.

“We need to stand up as a community, as a country, churches, mosques, temples – we have to get up and help our brothers and sisters, to let them know that we want to help, we care.

“If we remain laid back, we would lose out. According to the scriptures, God gave us all free will. The Constitution tells us we have the right to life, liberty, security, the right for enjoyment of property.

“How many of us can say right now that we doing that (enjoying our property)?” he asked.

Police said it was heart-warming to see the response of the marchers and the residents whom they engaged.