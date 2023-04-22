Colleagues, friends pay tribute to George Umbala Joseph

George Umbala Joseph -

ONE of the most controversial radio talk show hosts and businessman George “Umbala” Joseph, has died.

Umbala, who was the recipient of the Humming Bird Medal, Gold, died at the Port of Spain General Hospital on Saturday. He had been ailing for some time.

Former colleague at I95.5 FM and former labour minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus said she was shocked to learn of his passing as they had a conversation two weeks ago, “and he was his natural, rude old self.”

She said he extended a dinner invitation to her and her husband, Gaston, but they never got to take up the offer.

Recalling their friendship which dates back many years, Baptiste-Primus said, “George was one person who never put water in his mouth to speak. He always called a spade a spade, but he was a man with a big, big heart.

“He would give to people in need,” she said recalling his generosity through the Civil Liberties Union of TT, he founded. Every Independence, George bathe, fed and clothed homeless people. He said he too came from the bowels of poverty and could have easily been in the streets himself, so he wanted to help.

Baptiste Primus who joined and financially supported his organisation, said while George was painted as a controversial figure by many, to her, he was a good and kind-hearted man.

“Anytime you see you coming above board with George, you on the safe side. Anytime you want to be hypocritical and deceptive, you would see the wrong side of George.

She dared anyone without sin to cast the first stone saying, “I can only recall pleasant memories about George. I know he is in a good place. I want to thank him for the contribution he made to this country, and I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to his two sons and George’s wife.

Former Port of Spain mayor and radio station owner Louis Lee Sing, who reportedly fired George after the talk show host criticised him on air, recalled on Saturday George spoke a language which sometimes annoyed people.

Speaking on I.95.5, Lee Sing said many may not have agreed with the things he said, but George was one who did it his way.

“I really hope people remember him for what he has been – most forthright, open minded. Sometimes, he spoke in language that annoyed. Maybe that is what the world needs, some people who are uniquely and different and special. George was unique and he was special in so many ways.”

Progamme manager at I.95.5, Tony Lee agreed with Lee Sing, that George was unique and special.

“Umbala, to me, was a most unique personality. He was a person of contradictions. He was as sweet as you could imagine and equally bitter as you could imagine.

“George was potent, he was poignant, he was divisive, he was calculating and a most unique and special personality he was.”

Lee described him as a most outstanding broadcaster in his time.

The body of the Grenadian-born businessman who settled in TT but never forgot his roots is expected to be flown back to Grenada for burial.