Christopher Richards Jr leads at Panama golf tourney

L-R: TT golfer Zico Correia, team manager Richard Lara and golfer Christopher Richards Jr at the Torneo Invitational Amateur de Panama Golf tournament. - TTGA

At the close of play on day one, Trinidad and Tobago golfer Christopher Richards Jr is tied at the top of the Torneo Invitational Amateur de Panama Golf tournament individual division.

Richards Jr is the current joint leader alongside a Panamanian player, having shot a two under par score of 70. Countryman Zico Correia is sixth with a score of 74, two over par.

In the team division, TT is also tied in the top spot with the host country as they’ve both tallied an even par score of 72.

According to a TT Golf Association (TTGA) statement on Friday, Richards Jr and Correia – TT’s top two amateurs respectively – were selected for this tournament since they are the nation’s highest ranked players on the World Amateur Golf Association list.

Other participating nations include Paraguay, Columbia, Chile, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Venezuela, El Salvador and Mexico, making TT the only English-speaking nation.

The TTGA congratulated the youngsters.

“The TTGA, and by extension all of TT, extend our heartiest congratulations to our boys and wish them best of luck over the next two tournament days.”