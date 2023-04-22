Blanchisseuse man shot dead in property dispute

Carver Evangelist in an undated photo. -

Less than a year after two brothers were shot dead in Blanchisseuse, gunmen murdered their father on Saturday.

Carver Evangelist, 50, was shot shortly after 7 am, in the tiny fishing village off the north coast.

His eldest son, Sherwin Maharaj was murdered on February 17, 2021 and another son, Michael Evangelist, was among two people killed at a construction site in Blanchisseuse on January 27, this year.

According to a police report, Evangelist, of O'Connor Street, Blanchisseuse was at his other property, a short distance away from his home when he was shot several times.

He died at the scene and his body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy.

Evangelist’s relatives claimed he was killed over an ongoing property dispute.