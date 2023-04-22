Ball dropped: NBFTT misses AmeriCup registration, World Cup in jeopardy

TT's Moriba DeFreitas, left, and Ahkeel Boyd celebrate after a basket against Dominican Republic in the quarter-final at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup. -

Trinidad and Tobago's men's and women's 3x3 basketball teams will not be competing at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup in Puerto Rico, after the National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) dropped the ball by missing the registration deadline, even though an extension was granted.

And the national men's 3x3 team's fourth-place finish at last year's AmeriCup, which earned TT a place in the 2023 FIFA 3x3 World Cup qualifiers, looks like it could be going to waste as this country is yet to register the team for the May 6-7 tournament in Israel.

A press release sent to the national federations in the region from the FIBA 3x3 Development Senior Manager Robert Rieblinger on April 20 confirmed TT's teams absent from the AmeriCup qualification and main draws to be held in December.

NBFTT president Jason Hills declined to comment on the matter when Newsday contacted him on Tuesday. Instead, he advised Newsday to contact another board member. That board member later told Newsday to speak to another board member.

An NBFTT official, who wished to remain anonymous, on Friday confirmed that both teams were not registered for the AmeriCup. The official said the non-registration was owing to the inability by the new board to access to the NBFTT bank account as there was no proper handing over from the previous executive. The cost of registering for the AmeriCup was U$1,500 per team.

However, NBFTT immediate past president Claire Mitchell dismissed that explanation. She told Newsday on Friday, "I do not see how no access to funds could be the reason why the teams were not registered. The outgoing executive left $75,869.24 in the bank when we vacated office on January 14, 2023.”

Mitchell added, “The details of the NBFTT banking information was handed over via e-mail from the outgoing general secretary to the incoming general secretary on January 16, 2023. The new executive has not changed signatories or accessed any of the bank accounts to date...The question is why didn't the new executive prioritise accessing said funds."

The NBFTT board comprises Jason Hills (president), Nadine Khan Seemongal (general secretary), Naomi Grant (assistant secretary), Daron Lall (VP organisation & development), Kieron McDougall (VP finance), Alexis Browne (VP marketing & communication), Triston Benjamin (VP training & technical support).

TT's participation in the FIBA 3x3 World Cup Qualifier is also under threat as they are against the clock to register the team before the April 28 deadline. Newsday understands that preparations were delayed and screening is still taking place amid a looming deadline.

Sessions only started in April but NBFTT Vice President of Marketing and Communications Alexis Browne believes the players are putting in the work and progress is being made despite the financial constraints.

Browne said, “We would have had screening opportunities for players to make themselves available to be selected. Also, we have until April 28 to make our final selection. We have been practising at various venues.” Browne was unable to say when the four-man team will be selected along with the coaching staff.

“We are trying to get as much in as possible based on our present funding situation. We are working with what funds are available as we collaborate with all our agencies."

He added, “People may think this is a new executive that came into office and there will be a major shake-up, but it is all about working together for the benefit of the country and see how best we can get things going and for continuity.”

However, a basketball stakeholder who wished to stay anonymous expressed grave concern over the situation.

“TT placed fourth (at the 2022 AmeriCup), which was an historical placement as they qualified for the World Cup qualifiers. The team expected proper preparations so that they would have gone into the qualifiers as competitors and not participants.

"At that point in time, they (NBFTT) had the support of the basketball fraternity and local businesses."

The source also claimed that players have not received official NBFTT letters to give to their employers requesting time-off to attend national training sessions which begin as early as 2pm.

TT's quartet of Ahkeel Boyd, Moriba De Freitas, Adrian Joseph and Nathyon Lewis battled with distinction to earn their spot in the World Cup qualifier in the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup men’s division in Miami, Florida last November.

TT will be coming up against Asian powerhouse China and African giants Rwanda in their group, whereas Israel, New Zealand, and Hungary face each other in the next group.

There will be three spots available for the World Cup. The winning team will get a ticket to the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2023, and the three medallists qualify for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.