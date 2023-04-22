AG: Deputy is acting as Procurement Regulator

Attorney General Reginald Armour - JEFF K MAYERS

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour said someone was acting in the post of Procurement Regulator in reply to a listed question in the House of Representatives on Friday, the day after the AG promised proclamation of the full Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act 2015 next Wednesday.

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee noted the AG's announcement and asked, "Will the Attorney General state whether Mr Moonilal Lalchan is still the Procurement Regulator and if not, who is currently performing this key role?"

Armour, in reply, pointed to an error in Lee's wording in describing the act as already proclaimed when it will be done next Wednesday.

He said Lalchan's term ended on January 11, 2023.

"The Procurement Regulator's Office has issued public advisory #108 and that advisory states that the Procurement Regulator having retired, his office is being discharged by the Deputy Procurement Regulator until further notice.

In a supplemental question, Lee tried to ask why Lalchan had not been reappointed, but Speaker Brigid Annisette disallowed the question, as a supplemental.

Newsday understands that Lalchan had been initially appointed for a term of five years, with appointments being done by the President of the Republic in consultation with the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader. Christine Kangaloo replaced Paula-Mae Weeks as President on March 20, 2023.