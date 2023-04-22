After proclamation, enforcement

Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Reginald Armour - SUREASH CHOLAI

WE EARNESTLY hope the planned proclamation of the long-stalled public procurement legislation will redound to the benefit of the people of this country.

Enforcement of this law is long overdue, and few can take issue with the decision, at long last, to give full life to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, No 1 of 2015.

However, the timing of Thursday’s announcement by the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, as well as its terse nature, have left open many questions.

After almost two decades of public clamouring for reform of the way the State spends money, a proclamation date of April 26 was announced in a four-line statement.

Left unclear is what symbolic impact, if any, will the expiration of the term of the country’s first procurement regulator, Moonilal Lalchan, have on the current procurement landscape. (The original term of seven years was cut to five by way of an amendment to the legislation in 2017).

There is, however, clear provision for a deputy chairman who shall exercise the powers and functions of the regulator in that official’s absence. The President must now move to appoint a regulator.

But it is also not clear how well the many amendments to the legislation passed since 2015 will mesh with the original regime envisioned.

These amendments include provisions that have reduced the scope of the legislation by listing specific areas where it is not to apply (and also giving a minister power to exempt further areas by simple order); arguably narrowed the definition of “bid-rigging”; and outlined clearer procedures by which regulatory officials might be removed.

Some of this could make the law less easier to operationalise. But it is not clear if the most recent amendment, which removed the procurement of legal, debt financing, accounting, auditing and medical services will also be among the provisions to be proclaimed next week.

What is clear, though, is we have been waiting far too long for procurement reform. The need to change the way the State awards contracts was evident long before Parliament moved to set up a joint select committee on this issue in 2010.

And whether all the offices that are needed to operationalise the law are filled, the law will have full force with implications for the near future.

Implementation of the law comes at a time when renewed attention is being placed on how the justice system in this country handles cases that allege the commission of white-collar crime.

Clearly, that system has been hamstrung by all sorts of resource considerations over the years. A fully functioning procurement regime could nip the problem in the bud and remove scope for wrongdoing.

It could. Much will depend on whether after proclamation enforcement comes.