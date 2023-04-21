U8 Super League leaders clash on Sunday

At midday on Sunday, the top two teams of the Concept Coaching Under-8 Super League – Trendsetter Hawks and Concept Coaching respectively – clash at the Sangre Grande Indoor Facility.

Trendsetter Hawks (21 pts) will be aiming to extend their seven-match unbeaten run while a victory for Concept Coaching (19 pts) would put them atop the standings by one point. The latter have won six and drawn one.

Last Sunday, Trendsetter Hawks drubbed ninth-placed AIA 6-0, Concept Coaching squeezed past sixth-placed FC Duranta 1-0 while third-ranked Beatnix thumped cellar-placed Wasa 6-0.

Other results saw Elton John Pro Kids get past Ultimate Unisons 3-1 and FC Ginga won 3-1 against Cox Coaching School.

Currently, Elton John Pro Kids’ Kyra Lee Loy leads all scorers with ten goals. In second, after seven rounds, is FC Ginga’s Akeen Nelson (seven goals) while Le Shawn Gilbert (Ultimate Unisons) and Nikosi Superville (Concept Coaching) are joint third with six goals each.

Sunday’s Matches

FC Ginga vs Ultimate Unisons (10am)

Cox Coaching School vs FC Duranta (10:30am)

AIA vs Beatnix (11am)

Elton John Pro Kids vs Wasa FC (11:30am)

Trendsetter Hawks vs Concept Coaching (noon)