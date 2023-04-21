Team HD win the La Familia 2023 challenge

Team HD won several individual competitions of the 2023 La Familia challenge. - Grevic Alvarado

Team HD added strength to their team and managed to conquer the crown of the La Familia 2023 challenge organised by the Decoded company for the Latino community in TT.

The Piarco Prison sports field was the setting where more than 200 competitors from eight different teams participated last Sunday.

Team HD, made up mostly of Latino DJs and their families, won several of the individual competitions.

DJ Papito as leader of the team told Newsday it was an excellent initiative that unites the Latino community.

“Not everything is work. Sport and healthy recreation is good for everyone,” he said.

The second place in the table was occupied by Team Princess Lys and in third place was Azumi Promotion.

Teams participated in competitions in track, dance, math, beer drinking, sack races, and tug of war.

“The event was everything we hoped it would have been. To see the joy and laughter from everyone who participated, it was our first, and yes, we did have some technical issues, namely a late start and some electrical issues, but it came up cool,” said Mario Robinson, founder and director of Decoded.

The officials used were actually members of the sports fraternity, some were even sports ambassadors and had represented the colours of TT to officiate a Latino sport.

“The competition between the teams was strong and although most are friends at the events level, it was a ‘war’ on the greens,” Robinson said.

He said the real winners were the sponsors who came out and the children who enjoyed the bouncy castle.

“And that was the goal that Decoded Latino had set itself. For the 2023 calendar year, we have seven flagship events that we do every year, and we are already in the planning stages to host La Familia 2 in July-August,” he said.

Robinson especially thanked all the sponsors who made this event possible.

“It’s a sporting and recreational spectacle for everyone. There are personalities from the Latino community who are supporting these events and that’s positive.

“We look forward to your continued support as La Familia will only get bigger.”