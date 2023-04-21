Team Elite win 57 medals at Battle of St George

Team Elite Karate members and their medals and trophies. -

Team Elite Karate won 57 medals at last weekend's Battle of St George at Woodbrook Youth Facility.

The Sangre Grande-based club won 36 gold, 15 silver and six bronze medals as the competition was held in creative forms, creative weapon forms and point fighting,

The event was sanctioned by the national governing body Point Kickboxing Association TT/World Association of Kickboxing Organization TT and featured action in categories from six years and under to 40 years old.

Team Elite, coached by Senseis Barry and Lena Winter, was represented by 28 athletes.

The event attracted approximately six clubs with almost 100 athletes.

Barry described the event as competitive and said his club continues to build towards the Pan American Championships, scheduled for July in TT.

Team Elite results:

Chelsea Winter – 3 gold

Christian Winter – 3 gold

Kristiano lacario – 3 gold

Darshan Durga – 2 gold, 1 silver

Malika Williams – 2 gold

Ivana Sealey – 2 gold

Julian Beckles – 2 gold

Sayuri Ramdass – 2 gold

Varad Ramsaran – 2 gold

Antonio Kerr – 2 gold

Zane Nancoo – 2 gold

Dillon Persad – 2 gold

Leonardo Serrette – 2 gold

Isabella Nancoo – 1 gold, 1 silver

Jireh Thorne – 1 gold, 1 silver

Micah Thorne – 1 gold, 1 silver

D'andra Murray – 1 gold, 1 bronze

Aliyah Natoo – 1 gold, 1 bronze

Giovanni Brown – 1 gold, 1 bronze

Cassious Chandree – 1 gold

Melina Balkaran – 2 silver

Jaheem Browne – 2 silver

Jahmiah Chandree – 1 silver, 1 bronze

Kai Ried – 1 silver, 1 bronze

Jamel Johnson – 1 silver, 1 bronze

Tyler Mohammed – 1silver

Daniel Sookdeo – 1 silver