Team Elite win 57 medals at Battle of St George
Team Elite Karate won 57 medals at last weekend's Battle of St George at Woodbrook Youth Facility.
The Sangre Grande-based club won 36 gold, 15 silver and six bronze medals as the competition was held in creative forms, creative weapon forms and point fighting,
The event was sanctioned by the national governing body Point Kickboxing Association TT/World Association of Kickboxing Organization TT and featured action in categories from six years and under to 40 years old.
Team Elite, coached by Senseis Barry and Lena Winter, was represented by 28 athletes.
The event attracted approximately six clubs with almost 100 athletes.
Barry described the event as competitive and said his club continues to build towards the Pan American Championships, scheduled for July in TT.
Team Elite results:
Chelsea Winter – 3 gold
Christian Winter – 3 gold
Kristiano lacario – 3 gold
Darshan Durga – 2 gold, 1 silver
Malika Williams – 2 gold
Ivana Sealey – 2 gold
Julian Beckles – 2 gold
Sayuri Ramdass – 2 gold
Varad Ramsaran – 2 gold
Antonio Kerr – 2 gold
Zane Nancoo – 2 gold
Dillon Persad – 2 gold
Leonardo Serrette – 2 gold
Isabella Nancoo – 1 gold, 1 silver
Jireh Thorne – 1 gold, 1 silver
Micah Thorne – 1 gold, 1 silver
D'andra Murray – 1 gold, 1 bronze
Aliyah Natoo – 1 gold, 1 bronze
Giovanni Brown – 1 gold, 1 bronze
Cassious Chandree – 1 gold
Melina Balkaran – 2 silver
Jaheem Browne – 2 silver
Jahmiah Chandree – 1 silver, 1 bronze
Kai Ried – 1 silver, 1 bronze
Jamel Johnson – 1 silver, 1 bronze
Tyler Mohammed – 1silver
Daniel Sookdeo – 1 silver
