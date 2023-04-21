Scarlet Ibis, Flamingos win youth cricket titles

-

SCARLET IBIS and Flamingos won the Sports and Culture Fund/TT Cricket Board youth cricket titles when the finals were held on Wednesday.

Scarlet Ibis defeated Flamingos by 73 runs to seal the Under-16 final at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal and Flamingos clinched the Under-19 crown with a two-wicket victory over Masqueraders at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

At Inshan Ali Park, Scarlet Ibis posted an impressive 259 for eight in 50 overs batting first. Opener Joseph Mendoza cracked three fours and two sixes in his innings of 74 off 103 deliveries to lead the way. The Flamingos bowlers fought back to reduce Scarlet Ibis to 175/5 in the 40th over, before Ethan Ramsundar came to the crease and played a destructive innings.

Ramsundar slammed five fours and four sixes to propel Scarlet Ibis past 250. Ramsundar was dismissed in the final over for 57 off only 33 balls.

Bowling for Flamingos, Fareez Ali took 2/58 in nine overs and Daaron Dhanraj conceded 12 boundaries ending with figures of 2/77 in ten overs.

In reply, Flamingos were all out for 186 in 48 overs with Isa Ali scoring 59 off 89 balls with four fours and two sixes. Raheem Nelson was the only other batsman to make a score of note hitting 46 off 83 deliveries.

Johanson Gajadhar, despite bowling 13 wides, was the most successful bowler for Scarlet Ibis grabbing 3/39 in nine overs. Qadeer Juman and Ramsundar picked up 2/35 and 2/23 respectively.

At the National Cricket Centre, Masqueraders made 181 in 43.3 overs and in response Flamingos just managed to get over the line ending on 183/8 in 49.3 overs to seal the title.

Summarised Scores:

Under-16 Final

SCARLET IBIS 259/8 (50 overs) (Joseph Mendoza 74, Ethan Ramsundar 57, Sameer Saroop 31; Fareez Ali 2/58, Daaron Dhanraj 2/77) vs FLAMINGOS 186 (48 overs) (Isa Ali 59, Raheem Nelson 46; Johanson Gajadhar 3/39, E Ramsundar 2/23, Qadeer Juman 2/35) Scarlet Ibis won by 73 runs.

Under-19 Final

MASQUERADERS 181 (43.3 overs) (Kyle Ramdoo 81, Joshua Davis 32; Ravi Sankar 6/18, Aneal Rooplal 2/33) vs FLAMINGOS 183/8 (49.3 overs) (Nick Ramlal 68, Ronnilster Perreira 27; Abdur-Rahman Juman 2/35, Zachary Siewah 2/36) Flamingos won by two wickets.