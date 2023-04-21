Rudder diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

David Rudder - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Veteran calypsonian David Rudder has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

He has said his upcoming show, Rudder 7.0, will be his last major event.

The singer made the disclosure while speaking to the media at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, on Friday. He said the diagnosis was the result of recent tests.

Rudder said he would continue to perform, but not on a large scale.

"This show will be my last marathon show – I can't do four hours standing up on a stage again." But, he added, "I will still be around making music. This is just something that happens in life. I’ll continue to perform, but I will slow down when I feel I have to. The energy is still there.”

Rudder said the support he had received from his family since his diagnosis has been tremendous.

The show is scheduled to take place at Soundforge on Mucurapo Road on May 6, to celebrate Rudder's 70th birthday.