'Pres' San Fernando spin their way into T20 InterCol semis

Presentation College San Fernando spinners Nickyle Jalim (C) and Khaleem Mohammed (R) took 1/2 and 3/8 respectively in their SSFL Intercol T20 match against St Benedict’s College, on Thursday, at Agostini Settlement Ground, Chase Village. - Courtesy Presentation College

Presentation College San Fernando spun webs around southern rivals St Benedict’s College to seal a cool seven-wicket win in Thursday’s PowerGen Intercol T20 quarter-final clash at Agostini Settlement Ground in Chase Village.

‘Pres’ spinners Christian Rampersad (4/21), Khaleem Mohammed (3/8), Brendan Boodoo (2/7) and Nickyle Jalim (1/2) were ruthless as they removed St Benedict’s for 69 runs from 19.4 overs, batting first.

The low target was easily attained by the recently crowned and first-time Secondary Schools’ Cricket League champions Presentation, as they rallied to a victorious 70/3 from 9.4 overs.

St Benedict’s had a fair start but after losing openers Keshav Dharamdeo (14) and Jonathon Jebodh (14), the remaining eight wickets crumbled for just 32 runs.

Presentation’s spin quartet executed perfectly and took no prisoners in their first match back after winning the league title.

Set at 70 for victory, the in-form ‘Pres’ outfit lost opener Mohammed on the second delivery courtesy of a catch from Dharamdeo off Luke Harding’s spell.

Fellow opener Riyaad Mohammed went on to score an unbeaten 25 runs from as many balls and hit three fours and one six.

New batsman Aadi Ramsaran perished for seven, and Boodoo 13, but Mohammed (R) and Ramersad (three not out) took them over the line with more than half of the allotted overs remaining.

Right-arm off-spinner and Pres’ top bowler on the day Rampersad was pleased with the team’s overall performance.

“The victory was very important since it was a must-win to get into the next round. When I was bowling I was just trying to work on the correct lengths and lines based on the conditions of the wicket. It wasn’t the best today but we had to make do.

“We want to continue making history with this team. Our teamwork is impeccable. Everyone plays to their own strengths. The brotherhood among the guys is really good,” he said.

In another quarter-final at Avidesh Samaroo Recreation Ground in Endeavour, Chaguanas, St Mary’s College seemed destined for victory batting at 60/3 in search of 90 to win against Presentation College Chaguanas.

However, they imploded and lost the remaining seven wickets for 24 runs as they capitulated for 84 from 16.2 overs.

When ‘Pres’ Chaguanas batted first, they lost their first four wickets for single-digit knocks. Middle-order batsmen Enrico Premchand (19 not out), Rajesh Maharaj (12) and Brandon Phillip (11) brought temporary stability to the innings.

In the end, they got to 89/8 from 20 overs with Mikaael Ali (3/17) and Reuel Williams (2/16) finishing as CIC’s top bowlers.

In their turn at the crease, St Mary’s had a decent start but after losing the top three batsmen, they fell apart.

‘Pres’ spinner Zachary Madray (3/16) finished with the best figures while leg spinners Rajesh Maharaj (2/14) and Thomas Walsh (2/16) assisted.

In the other two quarter-final matches on Thursday, Fatima College beat Naparima College by 29 runs and Hillview College defeated Vishnu Boys by four runs.

On Thursday, the semi-finals bowl off with the south-based Presentation up against Hillview College while Fatima face Presentation Chaguanas.

Summarised Scores

ST BENEDICT’S 69 (19.4) – Keshav Dharmadeo 14, Jonathon Jebodh 14; Christian Rampersad (4/21), Khaleem Mohammed (3/8), Brendan Boodoo (2/7) vs PRESENTATION SAN FERNANDO 70/3 (9.4) – Riyaad Mohammed 25 not out, Brendan Boodoo 13; Luke Harding 2/20 – Presentation won by seven wickets

PRESENTATION CHAGUANAS 89/8 – Enrico Premchand (19 not out), Rajesh Maharaj (12), Brandon Phillip (11); Mikaael Ali (3/17) and Reuel Williams (2/16) vs ST MARY’S 84 (16.2) – Jesse Sookwah 27, Mikaael Ali 19 – Presentation won by five runs

FATIMA COLLEGE 109/6 – Aditya Ramdeen 27, Zachary Siewah 27, Isaiah Fernandes 16, Niall Maingot 16; Liam Mamchan 3/12, Mathew Cooper 2/15 vs NAPARIMA COLLEGE 75 (18.4) – Randel Gopaul 17, Zachary Ramjattan 14; Maleek Lewis 3/12, Aditya Ramdeen 2/11, Caiden Mack 2/23 – Fatima won by 29 runs

HILLVIEW 129 (19.2) – Andre Suglal 37, Joseph Mendoza 34, Rondell Ramlogan 19; Aidan Lakhansingh 3/17, Andrew Rambaran 2/6 vs VISHNU BOYS 125/9 – Matthais Ramdular 27, Andrew Rambaran 21; Jordan Mohammed 4/18, Qaadir Juman 2/29 – Hillview won by four runs