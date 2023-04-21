Nicholas Sookdeosingh hits 127 for Falcons in T20 Fiesta

Mohess Road Falcons. -

MOHESS Road Falcons batsman and former national player Nicholas Sookdeosingh scored a blistering 127 against All Apaches in the opening match when 103.1 FM and Southern Sports T20 Fiesta got underway at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy last weekend.

Mohess Road Falcons, batting first, made a massive 277 for four in their allotted 20 overs.

Sookdeosingh’s 127 contained 14 fours and nine sixes as All Apaches bowlers were hammered all over the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

He was ably assisted by Ahmed Mohammed (68) and Vinod Siew (41).

The best bowlers for All Apaches were Delsie Figaro and Kevin Hercules grabbing 3/22 and 1/47 respectively.

All Apaches at their turn at the crease made a paltry 105/8. Emile Khan (28) and Narace Roopchan (16) were the only batsmen for All Apaches to put up any resistance. Pick of the bowlers were Imtiaz Isahak (3/19), Dominique Deonarine (2/4) and Siew (2/5) as Mohess Road Falcons won by an impressive 172 runs.

In another match, former national all-rounder Rayad Emrit made a well-played 90 runs in just 32 balls to guide Waterloo Sports to a 45-run win over Poodle XI.

Spoilers Sports (106/2) got the better of Linx XI (105/8) by eight wickets and Pond Boys (83) lost to Settlement All Rounders (88/3) by seven wickets.

Mohess Road Falcons, Waterloo Sports, Spoilers Sports and Settlement All Rounders have all moved into the quarter-final stage of the competition.

The next round of preliminary matches will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. On Friday at 3.15 pm, Rochard Road go up against Trace Blazerz and at 6.30 pm La Fortune will play Unruly Sports. On Saturday, Exclusive will battle Black Wing XI at 3.15 pm and at 6.30 pm Valiants take on Tarouba. All teams are vying for $40,000 in prizes with a first prize of $20,000 cash.

Summarised Scores:

MOHESS ROAD FALCONS 277/4 (20 overs) (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 127, Ahmed Mohammed 68, Vinod Siew 41; Delsie Figaro 3/22, Kevin Hercules 1/47) vs ALL APACHES 105/8 (20 overs) (Emile Khan 28, Narace Roopchan 16, Imtiaz Isahak 3/19, Dominique Deonarine 2/4, Vinod Siew 2/5). Mohess Road Falcons won by 172 runs.

LINX XI 105/8 (20 overs) (Vishnu Narine 40, Avinash Persad 22; Timothy Narine 3/14, Narindra Maharaj 2/29) vs SPOILERS 106/2 (Avalon Cuffy 54, Tariq Abdool 33; Vishnu Narine 1/17). Spoilers won by eight wickets.

WATERLOO SPORTS 194/5 (20 overs) (Rayad Emrit 90, Amzard Mohammed 50, Zachary Ragoonath 21; M. Rambharose 1/15) vs POODLE XI 149/8 (20 overs) (Vishan Jaggersar 41, Jevon David 32; Geno Balram 2/19, Nishal Gayadeen 1/16). Waterloo Sports won by 45 runs.

POND BOYS 83 (Jason Beharry 16, Abraham Ali 15; Christopher Vincent 3/6, Shiva Mahase 2/19) vs SETTLEMENT ALL ROUNDERS 88/3 (Mukesh Boodoosingh 27, Scott Ragbir 21; Alim Mohammed 1/17). Settlement All Rounders won by seven wickets.