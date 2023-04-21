NCRHA to host free pet spa for World Veterinary Day
THE Veterinary Hospital at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex will host a free spa day for pets on April 26. This is to commemorate World Veterinary Day, April 29.
The hospital falls under the North West Regional Health Authority (NCRHA).
In a Facebook post on Friday, the authority said the event would be held at the hospital's carpark and run from 9 am-2 pm.
It invited the public to "treat their pets" to services such as nail-trimming, paw-cleaning, ear-flushing and brushouts.
"The event promises to be a day of fun, music, giveaways and so much more," it said.
