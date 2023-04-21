Morning Up in Arima

Patrons pose for a photo at Morning Up party at Catty's Ranch, Wallerfield. - ANGELO MARCELLE

One of the most anticipated events on the entertainment calendar of Arima, Morning Up, took place on April 16 at Catty's Ranch, Wallerfield.

Morning Up was hosted by the Arima Ambassadors and featured the likes of entertainers, Jah Melody, Ronnie McIntosh, Viking Ding Dong and Trinidad Killa.

With seven hours to party starting from 9 am, the event received a favourable turnout, with patrons also enjoying music from DJs Reecie Tee, Shot Master J, Marcus and Kevon X. MCs and Mic-men for the day were Kevin Baker, Lound N Bashy, Smokey, Whitney Husbands and Supa Hype.