Marlin Madness fishing tournament in Charlotteville

Charlotteville, Tobago - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The International Marlin Madness Game Fishing Tournament reels off in the blue waters of Charlotteville, Tobago, from Tuesday to Saturday.

The tournament celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and will feature fisherfolk from Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada.

The overall winning team will automatically qualify for the 2024 Offshore World Championships in Costa Rica.

Owing to the pandemic, the tournament was not held from 2020 to 2022. Organisers and participants are excited for a welcome return to competitive fishing.

Organiser Marilyn Sheppard confirmed that a cash prize of $50,000 will be awarded to any fishing team who reels in a marlin 500 pounds and over.

The event is usually held in Crown Point, Tobago, but they chose to change location because of the facilities available in Charlotteville.

“We switched the location because we’re trying to please the fishermen as there’s no marina at Crown Point. They recently put down moorings outside Charlotteville that boats can actually moor on.

“We’re anticipating a great event and we just pray that everything works out with us because it’s three years we haven’t had it.”

The TT Game Fishing Association is a certified member of the International Game Fishing Association.