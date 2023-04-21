Jazz Experience at the Bowl

LeAndra performs with the National Symphony Steel Orchestra (NSSO) during Fusion IV – The Jazz Experience on April 15 at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando. - Andrea De Silva

Naparima Bowl held its first jazz and culture festival. The two- in-one concert, Fusion IV – The Jazz Experience took place on April 15.

The event occupied two spaces – one in the small and intimate setting of the courtyard, and the other, in the amphitheatre.

The courtyard featured – Solman (Richard Solis) along with Caribbean Jazz group Chantal Esdelle and Moyenne.

The second part of the concert moved to the amphitheatre with performances by Rellon Brown leading his Dominant Seventh Calypso Jazz Band, National Steel Symphony Orchestra, soulful vocalist LeAndra, jazz pianist Adan Hagley and master percussionist, Tamba Gwindi.