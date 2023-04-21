N Touch
Jazz Experience at the Bowl

LeAndra performs with the National Symphony Steel Orchestra (NSSO) during Fusion IV – The Jazz Experience on April 15 at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando. - Andrea De Silva
Naparima Bowl held its first jazz and culture festival. The two- in-one concert, Fusion IV – The Jazz Experience took place on April 15.

The event occupied two spaces – one in the small and intimate setting of the courtyard, and the other, in the amphitheatre.

The courtyard featured – Solman (Richard Solis) along with Caribbean Jazz group Chantal Esdelle and Moyenne.

The second part of the concert moved to the amphitheatre with performances by Rellon Brown leading his Dominant Seventh Calypso Jazz Band, National Steel Symphony Orchestra, soulful vocalist LeAndra, jazz pianist Adan Hagley and master percussionist, Tamba Gwindi.

Adan Hagley at Fusion IV – The Jazz Experience, Naparima Bowl, San Fernando. - Andrea De Silva

The National Steel Symphony Orchestra (NSSO) entertains on April 15 at Fusion IV – The Jazz Experience, Naparima Bowl, San Fernando. - Andrea De Silva

Rellon Brown and The Dominant Seventh Calypso Jazz Band performs on April 15 at Fusion IV – The Jazz Experience, Naparima Bowl, San Fernando. - Andrea De Silva

Percussionist Tamba Gwindi delights the audience at Fusion IV – The Jazz Experience, Naparima Bowl, San Fernando. - Andrea De Silva

