Guardian Life supports Secondary School Track and Field

Vice-president of Operations at Guardian Life of The Caribbean Ltd Brandon Deyalsingh, left, presents $30,000 to the president of Secondary School Track and Field Joseph Brewster. - courtesy Guardian Group

GUARDIAN Life of The Caribbean Ltd contributed $30,000 to Secondary School Track and Field (SSTF).

Vice-president of operations at Guardian Life Brandon Deyalsingh presented a cheque to the president of SSTF Joseph Brewster recently. Guardian Group has been contributing to sport in TT. One of the company's major events is the annual Guardian Group SHINE (Securing Hope for those in Need) 5K and 10K Charity Walk and Run event held in an effort to raise funds for those in need.

Since the SHINE event began in 2015 it has become one of the most popular long-distance events on the local calender attracting thousands of participants.