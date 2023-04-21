Griffith: Let citizens defend themselves against crime

Gary Griffith political leader of the National Transformation Alliance - Photo by Sureash Cholai - SUREASH CHOLAI

GARY GRIFFITH, former commissioner of police, has said it is high time for ordinary people to be able to push back against armed criminals invading their homes, as he seemed to support a call by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for this country to introduce US-style "stand your ground" laws.

Unlike TT's traditional British-based laws, which mandate minimum force against an attack, US laws allow homeowners to use lethal force without incurring liability towards an intruder who might be injured or killed.

Newsday asked Griffith if he would support such legislation as empowering homeowners against legal liability, or whether it could lead to an escalation of gunplay between homeowner and intruder.

Griffith replied, "There are pros and cons to every legislative amendment.

"At this time, it is clear that the scale of justice is heavily tilted in favour of the criminal. They have easy access to illegal assault weapons, whilst the PM puts more focus on law-abiding citizens being prevented from even having a small arm."

Griffith lamented that when criminals are arrested for possession of an assault weapon, they get easy access to bail. Further, he said if they are then found guilty, they are fined a few thousand dollars and go back into society to acquire another gun to continue their unlawful trade.

"Home invasions and kidnappings have recommenced and the citizen, when their home is invaded, must carefully ensure they balance the use of force to protect themselves or their family, otherwise they can be charged for excess use of force when defending themselves or their family from being robbed or killed," he said, describing the current state of affairs and law in Trinidad and Tobago.

He urged a change.

"So I agree. Enough is enough.

"At a time when criminals feel they can invade homes, to kill, rape, kidnap or steal, it is time for the scale of justice to be tilted to favour law-abiding citizens, and for these law-abiding citizens to be able to 'do it' to these criminals before the criminals 'do it' to them.

"It is time for citizens to push back due to the failure of the State to secure them."