Four Trinidad and Tobago cyclists in Nations Cup action on April 22

PHOTO COURTESY UCI TRACK CYCLING. -

All four TT cyclists at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup in Milton, Canada, will hit the Mattamy National Cycling Centre track on Saturday.

Sprinters Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne begin their quest in the men’s keirin, Alexi Ramirez opens her account in the women’s Madison event and fellow endurance rider Akil Campbell, starts his men’s omnium campaign.

Campbell is the first TT cyclist scheduled to compete, in the men’s elimination race on the night of April 21.

On April 22, Campbell returns to the track for the omnium heats from around 10.45 am (TT time). Immediately after, Paul and Browne line up for the opening round of keirin qualification.

Both cyclists will be hoping for an improved performance since they did not win medals at the last edition in Cairo, Egypt, in March. This is Paul's second major event since recovering from a crash during training in October last year.

At 7 pm, Ramirez tackles the Madison.

On the final day, April 23, Paul and Browne contest the sprint from 10 am.

Ian Cole is the team’s manager.